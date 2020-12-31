Video shows gang of young bicyclists in ‘animalistic attack’ on BMW in Manhattan in broad daylight: ‘Welcome to de Blasio’s NYC’

A disturbing video posted Tuesday night shows a gang of bicyclists attacking a BMW in Manhattan in broad daylight and terrorizing the man and woman who were inside the vehicle.

One police officer noted that the attack was just another example of how far the city has fallen recently under current elected leadership.

The recorded attack happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and 21st Street, the New York Post reported.

The video was posted to Instagram by Breaking911. The outlet’s post said the BMW bore “physician plates” and that the male driver was trying to take his mother to see Christmas lights around Manhattan when the pack of thugs launched their attack unprovoked.

The BMW driver was reportedly taking his elderly mother to see Christmas lights in Manhattan. The group on bikes were clinging to the car to catch a ride. The driver hit the brakes, causing 1 bicyclist to crash. That’s what apparently sparked the attack. pic.twitter.com/d7aOBopmhC — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) December 30, 2020

“WELCOME TO DE BLASIO’S #NYC,” Breaking911 wrote, referring to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Gang of thugs vandalize BMW with physician plates as a son was reportedly taking his elderly mother to see Christmas lights in Manhattan. Bystanders say the driver did nothing to provoke the attack. The elderly woman was crying & scared for her life.”

The attackers can be seen trying to get into the BMW, doing body slams on the hood of the car, and beating the vehicle with their bikes. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --