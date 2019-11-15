Video Shows Adam Schiff Mugging For Cameras At Impeachment Hearing

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Trump, posted video of Adam Schiff at this week’s impeachment hearing pompously posing for the cameras.

One could hardly expect anything different from a man who thinks he’s the impeachment circus ringmaster.

What is Adam Schiff’s favorite part of orchestrating this impeachment sham? Posing for the cameras, of course.#ImpeachmentHoax #ShiftyShiff pic.twitter.com/XNKwcjTAKk — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 13, 2019

Parscale posted a video of Schiff surrounded by media anxiously taking his photograph, then paused it on one particular face that shows the House Intelligence Committee Chairman as smug as can be.

"What is Adam Schiff's favorite part of orchestrating this impeachment sham?" Parscale rhetorically asks his followers. "Posing for the cameras, of course."