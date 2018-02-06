VIDEO: Punk Bodyslams Teacher for Confiscating Phone During Class

Being a teacher used to just require being book smart. But judging by an ongoing outbreak of students attacking educators, it seems like being a teacher now also requires being physically strong enough to withstand being assaulted.

A 62-year-old New Jersey physics teacher discovered this for himself three years ago when a student body-slammed him for taking away the kid’s cell phone. The altercation wound up being captured on video because of another student.

“The 23-second video shows the 16-year-old with his arms wrapped around the teacher, knocking him into an empty desk. The student then wrestles the teacher across the front of the classroom before slamming him to the floor,” local station WPIX reported at the time. – READ MORE

