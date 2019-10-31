VIDEO: Infamous Naked DEM Congresswoman’s Laughable Farewell Speech on House Floor

We didn’t even recognize Rep. Katie Hill with her clothes on.

Hill, D-Calif., delivered a fiery farewell speech on the House floor Thursday, blasting the “dirtiest gutter politics I’ve ever seen” shortly after casting her vote to approve procedures for the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Hill announced her resignation Sunday amid an ethics investigation over an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a staffer and after nude pictures of her were published online.

“I wasn’t ready for my time here to come to an end so soon,” the freshman lawmaker said Thursday.

“I am leaving now because of a double standard. I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. I’m leaving because I didn’t want to be peddled by papers and blogs and websites used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics I’ve ever seen, and the right-wing media to drive clicks and expand their audience by distributing intimate photographs of me taken without my knowledge — let alone my consent — for the sexual entertainment of millions,” Hill told her colleagues.

“I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching,” she said.

