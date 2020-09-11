VIDEO: Fauci Demands Total Lock Down FOR YOU Through Winter & Into 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 36 year head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is calling for a shutdown of the U.S economy and society until a coronavirus vaccine is available to the general public. The problem, he argued in a new presentation, is that lockdowns were lifted too early. In order to combat this, Fauci is calling for closures that could last well into 2021.

In an appearance Thursday afternoon on a videoconference panel sponsored by Harvard Medical School, Fauci called for further restrictions as part of an attempt to contain the novel coronavirus.

Fauci claimed, without evidence, that top-down government edicts are wholly responsible for mitigating the potential impact of the virus and subduing its spread. He said that southern states, such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona are seeing new cases as a result of them reopening too early. However, the longtime bureaucrat did not acknowledge that other areas in countries on similar geographic latitudes, such as much of Mexico, are also facing similar epidemics, regardless of government policies enacted to “stop the spread.” He also raised alarm about the status of Europe, claiming the newfound cases are a result of their reopenings, which happened many months ago in most places. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --