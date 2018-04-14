VIDEO: 42-year-old mother of 4 auditioning for Houston Texans cheerleading squad

A mom of four is looking to fulfill a dream to become the oldest cheerleader in Houston Texans franchise history.

Melanie Way is on a mission. For the past few months she’s worked on her diet, exercise, and dance routine.

This Saturday, she hopes her hard work pays off when she auditions for a Texans cheerleading position.

“I’ve been telling myself, ‘when I make the squad,'” Way said. “When I make the team.”

Confidence she’s given herself because the moves don’t come as easy anymore.

“Just because I’m 42 doesn’t mean your life is over,” Way said.

The Texans said the oldest cheerleader they’ve ever had was in her mid-30’s.

Experience is a good thing for her though. Way performed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader 21 years ago.

“It was fun dancing on the field,” Way said. “It’s an amazing experience to be out there and the fans are cheering and you’re dancing, you’re just having a blast.”

Way won’t be the only one looking for this kind of experience. The team said upwards of 1,000 will audition for 35 spots.

Candidates need to be 18, have a high school diploma, be able to work 10 games, and make 50 appearances during the year.

Source: 42-year-old mother of 4 auditioning for Houston Texans cheerleading squad by truepundit

