Vice President Kamala Harris under fire for ‘disrespectful’ tweet

Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire Saturday for tweeting about Memorial Day, but without mentioning the significance of the weekend.

“Enjoy the long weekend,” Harris wrote, above a candid photo of herself smiling.

Social media users condemned Harris’ lack of tact reminding the vice president of the sacrifices the “long weekend” is meant to honor.

Real misfire here. It is a long weekend. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, which means far more that our government officials should acknowledge: a time to remember and honor the millions of Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s defense https://t.co/RCPwPf4TdL https://t.co/xKyyaOkkQA — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) May 29, 2021

I know you think the “long weekend” is a chance to post a pic of yourself and get some mimosas as you plan to rip our country apart but it’s actually a time to appreciate the brave soldiers who died for our country & to reflect on the LIFETIME their families spend without them. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 29, 2021

“Don’t forget why we have a long weekend,” Tony Lederer wrote in a tweet paired with a picture of the Vietnam Memorial. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --