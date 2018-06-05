True Pundit

Politics

Very Fake News: CNN’s Stelter Lies About Melania Trump ‘Disappearing’

Posted on by
Share:

Cnn’s Brian Stelter Lied To His Reliable Sources Audience Over The Weekend By Repeating The False Claim That First Lady Melania Trump Has Disappeared — That She Has Been “invisible.”

Following a surgical procedure on May 14, less than three weeks ago, the first lady has, understandably, not made any public appearances (she is scheduled to host some Gold Star families at the White House Monday night).

But this is not what the far-left Stelter told his audience.

Instead, the anti-Trump activist repeatedly and deliberately misinformed his audience with the false claim she has been “invisible.”

Stelter also allowed one of his guests to repeat the false claim the first lady has “disappeared.”

This is simply not true.

As recently as Wednesday, Eamon Javers, a Washington correspondent for CNBC, reported seeing “the First Lady walking with her aides in the West Wing yesterday afternoon.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Very Fake News: CNN's Stelter Lies About Melania Trump 'Disappearing' | Breitbart
Very Fake News: CNN's Stelter Lies About Melania Trump 'Disappearing' | Breitbart

CNN's Brian Stelter lied to his Reliable Sources audience over the weekend by repeating the false claim that First Lady Melania Trump has disappeared, that she has been "invisible."

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: