Very Fake News: CNN’s Stelter Lies About Melania Trump ‘Disappearing’

Cnn’s Brian Stelter Lied To His Reliable Sources Audience Over The Weekend By Repeating The False Claim That First Lady Melania Trump Has Disappeared — That She Has Been “invisible.”

Following a surgical procedure on May 14, less than three weeks ago, the first lady has, understandably, not made any public appearances (she is scheduled to host some Gold Star families at the White House Monday night).

But this is not what the far-left Stelter told his audience.

Instead, the anti-Trump activist repeatedly and deliberately misinformed his audience with the false claim she has been “invisible.”

If any First Lady “disappeared,” you’d “want to know where she is.” Here’s our @CNN discussion: https://t.co/qCLndJKRMp pic.twitter.com/eJ5KY0xTzu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 3, 2018

Stelter also allowed one of his guests to repeat the false claim the first lady has “disappeared.”

This is simply not true.

As recently as Wednesday, Eamon Javers, a Washington correspondent for CNBC, reported seeing “the First Lady walking with her aides in the West Wing yesterday afternoon.” – READ MORE

