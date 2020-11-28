Vermont to question schoolchildren over Thanksgiving gatherings, and require quarantine for violators

The state of Vermont has announced that schoolchildren and their parents will be questioned about the nature of their Thanksgiving gatherings after the kids’ return to school, and children in families that admit to violating the state’s rule against celebrating with another household will be required to quarantine at home.

Earlier this month, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings of any kind between households. The state’s website notes that the ban “includes both inside and outside social gatherings, in public and private spaces.”

On Tuesday, state officials delivered an added threat to those who dare to visit Grandma for Thanksgiving: Children will be banned from the classroom and must return to remote learning at home for two weeks — or for one week if they can present a negative COVID-19 test result after that time.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French told the Burlington Free Press that state officials hope that families will be honest in answering their questions about Thanksgiving plans.

“Schools operate on trust with their parents and their students, and we’re hopeful this guidance will give them some additional tools to help everyone do the right thing and keep school safe,” French said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --