Venezuelan Migrant Fleeing Across U.S. Border Slams Americans Who ‘Don’t Know The Reality Of Socialism’

A migrant crossing the southern U.S. border from Venezuela with just his wife, his daughter, and a backpack said he doesn’t believe supporters of socialism should be in the United States and warned they are ignorant of its catastrophic consequences.

Speaking earlier this week with Jorge Ventura, a reporter with the Daily Caller who has been reporting on the border crisis from Del Rio, Texas, the migrant man said, “I’m sure that the people who say don’t know the reality of socialism,” according to a translation by The Washington Examiner.

I asked a Venezuelan migrant on his thoughts on Americans that support socialism,”They shouldn’t be in the United States” he responds. He says they don’t know the reality of socialism and thats the reason he left his home country with just his backpack, daughter and his wife pic.twitter.com/sqcUSctYwa — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 26, 2021

“These people are the middle class and upper-middle class,” the man further explained, indicating to the other migrants around him. “And they’re leaving .” – READ MORE

