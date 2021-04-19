Vatican’s Health Conference Features Pro-Abortion Chelsea Clinton

An upcoming Vatican health conference will feature Clinton Foundation vice chair Chelsea Clinton, a vocal proponent of abortion.

The Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture and The Cura Foundation will host the Fifth International Vatican Conference on May 6-8, the Cura Foundation announced in a Thursday press release.

“The conference will unite the foremost leading physicians, scientists, leaders of faith, ethicists, patient advocates, policymakers, philanthropists and influencers to engage in powerful conversations on the latest breakthroughs in medicine, health care delivery and prevention, as well as the anthropological scientific and cultural impact of technological advances,” the press release said.

The “Unite to Prevent” conference will feature prominent journalists and television hosts, such as Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira, as moderators and will feature a wide variety of speakers — including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chelsea Clinton.

Clinton, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is a vocal abortion proponent.

Hi Matt – I am a Methodist, thank you for asking. Returning to a pre-#Roe America would be awful for women’s health & rights and for some women, deadly. Knowingly going back to that is anathema to me as an American, a person, a mom & a Christian. Wishing you & yours a good night. https://t.co/sO7ZIBIgYP — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 14, 2018

“When I think about all of the statistics that are painful, of what women are confronting today in our country and what even more women confronted pre-Roe, and how many women died and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices — we just can’t go back to that,” Clinton said during a 2018 radio show. “That’s unconscionable to me.”

Our President and CEO Nancy Northup joined @ChelseaClinton on @SIRIUSXM’s Signal Boost hosted by @ZerlinaMaxwell and @jess_mc. Tune in tomorrow at 12PM on @SXMProgress! pic.twitter.com/iozY7S3Bzm — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) September 13, 2018

“And also, and I’m sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction,” she added, “but as a deeply religious person, it’s also un-Christian to me.” The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is “a crime against human life” and “constitutes a grave offense,” and that a person who obtains an abortion is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church. The Vatican and the Pontifical Council for Culture did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Other speakers include the CEO’s of Moderna and Pfizer, former supermodel Cindy Crawford, Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry, and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.