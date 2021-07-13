Vandal Strikes Art Gallery Set to Feature Hunter Biden’s Artwork: ‘Daddy Is a War Criminal’

An activist has been arrested and charged for vandalizing the Soho art gallery set to feature Hunter Biden’s artwork, telling authorities he wanted to protest President Joe Biden’s “war crimes.”

Authorities arrested activist Rod Webber, whom the New York Post described as an “art interrupter,” on Friday after he walked into the Georges Bergès Gallery in SoHo and spray-painted “Daddy” backwards on the wall in red spray-paint. Employees grabbed Webber, who could be heard saying, “What, you’re arresting me ’cause your down with Biden’s war crimes?”

Webber shouted, “Daddy war crimes! War crimes, baby!” several times throughout the altercation.

This was far from his first run-in with the law:

The Boston man made headlines in 2019 when he defaced an art installation featuring a duct-taped banana at Art Basel, scrawling “Epstien didn’t kill himself,” and gobbling up the fruit. He made news again when he vandalized Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion months later.

Webber, who was charged with “assault, criminal mischief, attempted assault, making graffiti, and possession of graffiti instruments,” reportedly told law enforcement that he did not have an issue with Hunter’s artwork itself.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --