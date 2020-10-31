Van Packed With Explosives Found In Philadelphia Amid Riots And Unrest

Numerous explosives devices were found packed inside a van in Philadelphia Wednesday as unrest continues in the city following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., officials said.

Authorities stumbled upon the vehicle around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Fox 29. The Philadelphia bomb squad and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene, the local outlet reported.

#BREAKING : Phila Police discover van loaded with explosives, suspicious equipment at Logan Circle in Center City. Live report coming up at 11. @6abc pic.twitter.com/GWhMjR7D04 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) October 29, 2020

Multiple M-type explosive devices, which are classified as illegal on the ATF’s webpage, were located within the van, according to Fox 29. Law enforcement said the illicit munitions were similar to those used by rioters to bust into ATM machines, the local outlet reported.



Unrest has surged in Philadelphia after Wallace was shot and killed by police following a call that a man was armed with a knife, according to NBC Philadelphia. Officers repeatedly instructed the man to drop his blade before shots rang out, the outlet reported.