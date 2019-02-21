VA Hired A Newly Released Felon Who Attacked Judge’s Daughter In The Shower, Cut Her Brakes

The VA hired John Perrys fresh out of prison to work in human resources, which assists in screening job applicants.

The VA employs many people with criminal backgrounds, who it simply asserts were “properly vetted.”

It has even re-hired a killer after he served his prison term and kept a child molester on its payroll.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hired a human resources official fresh out of prison for breaking into the home of a judge, attacking his daughter in the shower and cutting her car’s brakes.

When John C. Perrys was arrested in Florida 2005, he was wearing a bullet-proof vest and had a shovel and a parachute cord. The Air Force captain faced up to life in prison, but was ultimately sentenced to 10 years in prison plus 30 years probation. He was released from prison Jan. 10, 2014.

Federal pay records show that by fiscal year 2015, which begins in October 2014, he was working in human resources at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach. His job includes “advising employees and applicants for employment,” according to his personal website. In other words, he helps shape who else the VA hires.

Perrys “was properly vetted by VA’s Human Resource Office and Security Investigations prior to his employment at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center nearly four years ago,” VA spokesman James Hutton told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Since the time of his employment, Perrys has maintained an exemplary employment record and as such has progressed into roles with increasing responsibility.”

In Puerto Rico, the local VA hospital has a convicted sex offender working in human resources advising managers on hiring and firing decisions.

“There’s no children in , so they figure I could not harm anyone here,” Tito Santiago Martinez previously said.

That hospital, in turn, hired Braxton Linton, who began working for the VA fresh out of prison for stealing credit card information from his previous employer. At the hospital, he was in charge of purchasing prosthetics, a particularly credit card-heavy department.

“Upon applying for federal employment with VA, he answered all questions, fully disclosing all pertinent information related to his background as required on his declaration for federal employment,” another VA spokesman, Curt Cashour, told TheDCNF. “VA processed Mr. Linton’s application for employment in accordance with the suitability requirements that existed at the time and he was favorably adjudicated.”

The VA also has repeatedly re-hired people who have been fired for cause by other parts of the VA. In some cases, it has paid settlements to get rid of bad employees, only to rehire the disgraced officials. A Chicago hospital took credit for firing an employee who abused patients and lied about it, while the Phoenix hospital hired her right back.

The VA kept a child molester on its payroll and re-hired a killer after he served a prison term. A VA official falsely told Congress it hadn’t kept an employee on staff while she went to jail for an armed robbery charge. Other sex offenders work throughout the VA system across the nation.

Luke Rosiak, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigative reporter

