VA should drop Lincoln quote as official motto, group says

Abraham Lincoln sexist and outdated?

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it has received complaints about its official motto, which is a quote from Lincoln’s second inaugural address in 1865.

The quote, which has been the VA’s motto for 59 years, reads:

“To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”

The motto appears on plaques at many VA facilities across the U.S.

But in November, the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America asked VA Secretary David Shulkin to change the motto, saying the Lincoln quote excludes women service members and symbolizes the obstacles they face in navigating the VA health system, Stars and Stripes reported.

“They’re missing the point that women don’t feel comfortable at the VA,” IAVA Executive Director Allison Jaslow, a former U.S. Army captain who served in Iraq, told Stars and Stripes. “We want to be respected and appreciated as much as male veterans are, and the motto is symbolic of overall challenges.” – READ MORE

With the Super Bowl just days away, the veteran group with the #PleaseStand ad asking everyone to stand for the National Anthem has released video of the public service announcement that the NFL deemed “too political” to air.

American Veterans (AMVETS) says their public service announcement emphasizes “the basic values of civic responsibility, public service, patriotism and respect for the flag.” – READ MORE

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the league’s decision not to run an ad from AMVETS during the Super Bowl, citing the ad’s political nature and echoing the league’s bizarre claim that politics has no place in the NFL’s single largest game of the year, and that the NFL has already done enough to honor veterans.

American Veterans had submitted an ad to the NFL: a 30-second spot celebrating the military’s contributions and asking players who are currently kneeling in protest of the national anthem to “Please Stand.” The NFL rejected the ad, citing a policy that prevents the league from airing political material during commercial breaks.

The league has used the rule before, to prevent pro-life ads from running during the big game. – READ MORE