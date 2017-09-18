US Bombers, Stealth Fighters Practice Bombing North Korea Into Oblivion

U.S. bombers and stealth fighters conducted bombing drills in Korea Monday in a show of force against the North.

Two B-1B Lancers from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and four F-35 stealth fighters from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni trained alongside four Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K fighter jets and four Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighters, according to U.S. Pacific Command.

“U.S. Pacific Command maintains the ability to respond to any threat,” read a related statement, which stated the drills were in response to North Korea’s missile launch over Japan Thursday. – READ MORE