Upstate New York clerk ‘will not be granting drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants,’ contrary to new law: report

An upstate New York clerk is criticizing legislation that lets undocumented migrants apply for drivers’ licenses, saying he “will not be granting drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants.”

The measure was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, hours after it passed the state Senate. It passed the Assembly last week.

In a letter Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns sent to attorney Michael Siragusa on Tuesday, he asked for representation in a lawsuit over the legislation in federal court, WIVB in Buffalo reported.

Siragusa did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

WIVB reported that a spokesperson for the attorney said the letter had been delivered, and that he “will be reviewing the request to make a determination on any potential action.” – READ MORE