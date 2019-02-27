Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, team detained, released in Venezuela, network says

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos and five members of his team were detained and later released in Caracas, Venezuela by President Nicolas Maduro on Monday during an interview in which the embattled president “didn’t like the questions” he was being asked, the network said.

Ramos, 60, was interviewing Maduro when the president “became upset with the line of questioning and ordered the seizure of the video and Univision equipment, including TV and phones, as well as the detention of the journalists,” Univision reported.

Maduro arbitrarily detains @Univision team headed by @jorgeramosnews

Six journalists from Univision News were detained while interviewing Nicolás #Maduro at the Miraflores Palace and their equipment confiscated. https://t.co/NqbGquTUYp pic.twitter.com/HiOBEOo1sc — Univision News (@UnivisionNews) February 26, 2019

Along with Ramos, the network confirmed journalists María Martínez, Claudia Rondón, Francisco Urreiztieta, Juan Carlos Guzmán, Martín Guzmán were also detained for two hours.

Ramos said Maduro cut the interview short when the anchor showed him footage of children picking through garbage in the street.

This is the video that upset the dictator @NicolasMaduro.@jorgeramosnews recorded it on his cell phone in the streets of Caracas. When he played it for Maduro during the interview the dictator got angry & detained him & his crew in a dark room for over 2 hours. https://t.co/SwM6AKCeX2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2019

"He didn't like the things we were asking, about the lack of democracy in Venezuela, the torture of political prisoners, about the humanitarian crisis that they are living," Ramos told the network upon his release.