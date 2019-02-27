 

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, team detained, released in Venezuela, network says

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos and five members of his team were detained and later released in Caracas, Venezuela by President Nicolas Maduro on Monday during an interview in which the embattled president “didn’t like the questions” he was being asked, the network said.

Ramos, 60, was interviewing Maduro when the president “became upset with the line of questioning and ordered the seizure of the video and Univision equipment, including TV and phones, as well as the detention of the journalists,” Univision reported.

Along with Ramos, the network confirmed journalists María Martínez, Claudia Rondón, Francisco Urreiztieta, Juan Carlos Guzmán, Martín Guzmán were also detained for two hours.

Ramos said Maduro cut the interview short when the anchor showed him footage of children picking through garbage in the street.

“He didn’t like the things we were asking, about the lack of democracy in Venezuela, the torture of political prisoners, about the humanitarian crisis that they are living,” Ramos told the network upon his release.- READ MORE

