University’s ‘Sex Week’ sounds like a porn film title — But unbelievably, it’s real

A student group at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville is hosting “Sex Week” – six days of XXX-rated debauchery that make Mardi Gras on Bourbon Street look like a Sunday school picnic.

The annual event is sponsored by a campus organization called “Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee.” The group wants to promote “sexual health and empowerment.”

The workshops at the event have names too offensive to list here, but suffice it to say they are not the type of educational activities most parents have in mind when they fork over thousands of dollars of hard-earned savings to send their 18-year-olds off to college.

And while many Tennesseans will be attending church on Sunday, university students will be participating in a “Sex Week Carnival” that’s about as far from church as you can get, and instead looks like it belongs in a porn film.

“Tennesseans certainly do not approve of this kind of behavior,” former state Sen. Mae Beavers said on the Todd Starnes Radio Show. “The university does not reflect the values of Tennesseans and I think it’s about time Tennesseans stood up and demanded their legislature defund these things.” – READ MORE

