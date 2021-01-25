Unions Wanted Biden. Now They’re Blasting Him Over Killing Keystone XL

Unions that delighted in pushing Joe Biden for president during the presidential campaign in 2020 are condemning his decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

On Wednesday, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, killing an estimated 11,000 American jobs. “TC Energy Corporation, the Canadian company behind the Keystone XL pipeline project, said they would cut more than 11,000 jobs,” The Blaze reported.

Only days after former president Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, he restarted the efforts to complete the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines by imposing a deadline on the government’s environmental review of the pipelines. TransCanada Corp.’s proposed Keystone XL was intended to transport Alberta oil sands to U.S. refineries.

The Obama administration had rejected the Keystone proposal in November 2015 and had blocked Dakota Access since September of 2016. Reuters reported, “TransCanada Corp said it would resubmit an application for a permit for Keystone XL after Trump signed an order saying the company could re-apply. The application will be reviewed by the U.S. State Department, which has 60 days to reach a decision.” – READ MORE

