Union Lobbies for Easier Air Traffic Controller Test, Helps Members Cheat Anyway

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been doggedly pursuing a developing scandal that occurred in the Federal Aviation Administration during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

That scandal centers around air traffic controllers, specifically the lowering of standards for screening and testing used to hire new air traffic controllers, all in the name of diversity.

That digging by Carlson, as well as by the media outlet he founded, The Daily Caller, has now revealed the scandal went beyond simply lowering standards so less-qualified minority individuals could be hired, but may have also involved cheating on behalf of those minority individuals to ensure they were hired.

A 2016 report from the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General documented how a powerful union provided test questions and answers to certain prospective air traffic controllers prior to their taking the examination for employment.

DOT IG report found that the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees walked members through the FAA's biographical questionnaire used in hiring for air traffic controllers. This questionnaire gave more points to people that were bad science students than to pilots. pic.twitter.com/4biORCYfPu — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) June 13, 2018

That union would be the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees, and they reportedly informed potential members how to answer the questions on the exam in a teleconference.

During that teleconference, union members took the time to walk others through the various biographical questions that had been added to the exam and informed them on how best to answer so they could be hired.

“According to (redacted) the members told (redacted) some of the questions they posed were either taken from the … test or were questions they were told were on the test,” the DOT-OIG report stated. – READ MORE

