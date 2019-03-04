UNHINGED: Michigan Congresswoman Loses Her Mind on House Floor (Video)

Michigan is not sending us their best people.

Some of them are good people. But … not in Congress lately.

Sunday, Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) discussed gun reform on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC.”

Dingell, who delivered an impassioned speech about guns in her own life on the House floor last week, told host Kasie Hunt she does not want to take guns away, but said there are people who “shouldn’t have guns at certain times.”

Then she lost her damn mind, per footage from the House floor.

Maniac.

See the video.

“My mother went out and bought a gun and then all of us were scared about her gun and my father’s gun. We had two guns to worry about. No child, no woman, no man, should ever have to go through that.” –@RepDebDingell talks to @Kasie about her passionate floor speech on gun reform pic.twitter.com/r1yk0fuK4z — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) March 4, 2019

