UK Cops Will Raid Lockdown-Rule-Defying Christmas Celebrations; Fear Move Could Spark Civil Unrest

As local mayors battle with the UK’s central government over the terms of anti-coronavirus lockdown measures, local police chiefs are warning that Britons may be in store for a holiday season distinctly reminiscent of the “Red Terror”.

Several police chiefs warned that family Christmas celebrations could be broken up by intruding officers if households are found to have violated the lockdown rules.

David Jamieson, commissioner of the West Midlands police, said officers will be compelled to investigate reports of rule-breaking over the festive period, since the West Midlands is currently under Tier 2 restrictions, meaning people can’t mix with anyone outside their own household or bubble.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Jamieson said “if we think there’s large groups of people gathering where they shouldn’t be, then police will have to intervene. If, again, there’s flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce.”- READ MORE

