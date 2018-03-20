Uber’s self-driving car hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona

One of Uber’s testbed self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning in Tempe, Arizona, according to ABC 15. Tempe Police told ABC that the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time, and that the woman was walking outside of the pedestrian crosswalk. If confirmed, that will make this the first time that someone has been killed by a fully autonomous vehicle.

According to ABC‘s reporting, the vehicle was driving itself at the time of the collision, but a driver was behind the wheel, as per the terms of Uber’s testing program. The company told The Verge that in response to the accident, it has pulled all its self-driving vehicles off the road in Arizona, as well as in other test locations in San Francisco, Toronto, and Pittsburgh.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” an Uber spokesperson told The Verge. “We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.” – READ MORE

