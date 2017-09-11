U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Likes & Links a Saucy Porn Video to 3 Million Twitter Followers

Sen. Ted Cruz has apparently been a busy guy on Twitter.

The Texas lawmaker liked a two-minute porn selection from @SexuallPosts on the social media site. That like actually linked the porn video to Cruz’s page for more than an hour Tuesday for his three million followers and anyone else to view.

True Pundit verified that the video was indeed embedded in Cruz’s personal Twitter timeline on his “Likes” page. The video was not linked to his Senate page on Twitter.

The lewd video depicting two women and a man appeared on Cruz’s feed shortly after midnight EST just above another Like entitled “Christian Fellowship.”

The married father of two could not be reached for comment.

A spokesman did not return requests seeking clarification whether Cruz personally liked the tweet or perhaps a staffer with access to Cruz’s personal account recommended the video as a strong play.

If Cruz’s account was hacked, the porn video appeared to be the only lewd post added to his Twitter feed.

This is the night that Ted Cruz became president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Um @tedcruz do you need a premium membership?? I know a guy pic.twitter.com/kDmHrZtmJk — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) September 12, 2017