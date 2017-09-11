True Pundit

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Likes & Links a Saucy Porn Video to 3 Million Twitter Followers

Posted on by
Sen. Ted Cruz has apparently been a busy guy on Twitter.

The Texas lawmaker liked a two-minute porn selection from @SexuallPosts on the social media site. That like actually linked the porn video to Cruz’s page for more than an hour Tuesday for his three million followers and anyone else to view.

True Pundit verified that the video was indeed embedded in Cruz’s personal Twitter timeline on his “Likes” page. The video was not linked to his Senate page on Twitter.

The lewd video depicting two women and a man appeared on Cruz’s feed shortly after midnight EST just above another Like entitled “Christian Fellowship.”

The married father of two could not be reached for comment.

A spokesman did not return requests seeking clarification whether Cruz personally liked the tweet or perhaps a staffer with access to Cruz’s personal account recommended the video as a strong play.

If Cruz’s account was hacked, the porn video appeared to be the only lewd post added to his Twitter feed.

  • Susan Cummings

    I highly doubt this came from Ted Cruz. I am sure the truth of who actually posted it will come out. Anyone that knows him can vouch for his integrity. Only sleazy left use sex against their opponents. So telling.

  • BethMSteffen

