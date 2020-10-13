U.S. Attorney John Durham Will Not Release Report On Russia Criminal Investigation Before Election, Report Says

U.S. Attorney John Durham reportedly will not release a report on the findings of his criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence into the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election,” Axios reported. “Barr has made clear that they should not expect any further indictments or a comprehensive report before Nov. 3.”

Barr is reportedly telling officials that Durham is taking the investigation “extremely seriously” and is focused on winning criminal prosecutions.

“According to one of the sources briefed on the conversations Barr said Durham is working in a deliberate and calculated fashion, and they need to be patient,” Axios continued. “The general sense of the talks, the source says, is that Durham is not preoccupied with completing his probe by a certain deadline for political purposes.” – READ MORE

