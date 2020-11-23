TYRANTS: PA Gov Bans Alcohol Sales Before Thanksgiving — Advises Lockdown During Holiday

The busiest drinking/celebration nights/days of the year just went dry in Pennsylvania. Thanks to the tyrants running ruining the state.

Gov. Tom Wolf laid out new covid-19 mitigation efforts but stopped short of issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, instead advising Pennsylvanians to stay home and putting a ban on alcohol sales Wednesday.

New orders also scale back the maximum capacity for indoor and outdoor gatherings, capping outdoor limits for the largest venues at 10% capacity up to 2,500.

The stay-at-home advisory from Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday is just that – an advisory – and is more a plea than a requirement. He asked for residents to please heed the advisory for the sake of the state’s health care system, which is currently seeing more hospitalized covid patients than at any point in the pandemic.

One of those orders includes halting alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants at 5 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. The night before Thanksgiving, Wolf noted, is one of the biggest nights of the year in terms of drinking. READ MORE:

