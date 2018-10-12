Two Men Accused of Filming, Raping 9-Month-Old Girl

A grand jury indicted Isiah Dequan Hayes, 19, and Daireus Jumare Ice, 22, on Tuesday for multiple charges, including aggravated rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Hayes raped the infant while Ice filmed the attack. Hayes allegedly admitted to the crime when authorities arrested him in February.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said in a statement police became aware of the men in 2016 after the mother of the girl discovered video footage of the attack. The mother was able to identify the men in the video, prompting police to make the arrests. – READ MORE

Dozens of allegations of sexual assault and harassment against men have been publicly made on a website allegedly run by University of Washington students on campus and beyond.

The site “Make Them Scared” is described as “a communal rape list…to fill a gap left by inadequate treatment of these cases by formal institutions,” but says to “take all names listed with a grain of salt” because they “do not have the ability to determine whether any accused party is guilty of the accused acts.”

One UW student found out his name was on the list after being contacted by The College Fix. He said the allegation is false, while the University of Washington dismissed it as completely uncorroborated and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“The contents of the website are very concerning,” UW spokesman, Victor Balta, told Fox News. “UW is committed to our work toward preventing sexual violence and sexual harassment…investigating and addressing allegations, and upholding due process. Our hope is that individuals file a report directly to the university.” – READ MORE