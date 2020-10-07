Two College Students Plummet From Roof While Taking Selfie

Two Temple University students were hospitalized after they fell from a rooftop in Philadelphia while taking a selfie, according to police.

The two 19-year-old women fell four stories onto a sidewalk below while taking the photos early Saturday morning, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV. They had been at an off-campus rooftop party with several other students when the incident occurred.

“I feel bad for my friend who was there and did see it and had a really rough night trying to deal with that emotionally,” student Allison Byrne said, WPVI reported.

One woman is in critical condition with many injuries while the other suffered leg and ankle injuries, according to WPVI. They are both expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the company that manages the apartment building said the rooftop deck has a parapet wall and railings, according to WPVI. However, some students say it is not safe.

“There’s not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you’re drinking and you run right into it, it’s really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip,” said Temple University student Arnav Johri, according to WPVI.

The Temple University Police Department said it continues to investigate the incident, WPVI reported.