Twitter locks account of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she purportedly shares Hunter Biden story

Twitter locked the account of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday, after she cited a New York Post story about Hunter Biden that the platform is working desperately to ban after it was published earlier in the day.

The New York Post published an exclusive story titled “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian business to VP dad,” reporting that “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the White House Press Secretary’s Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/OxlXM1p7IX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2020

Within hours, Facebook suppressed the story on its platform, and Twitter completely locked the accounts of users who attempted to share the piece — including the New York Post’s primary Twitter account.

The Post reported on all of the censorship following its story, too, including the notification to McEnany’s account, which let her know her that she “violated our rules against distribution of hacked material.” – READ MORE

