Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’

Twitter’s “Head of Site Integrity” Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of “developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules,” like the one that led Twitter to slap a new “misleading” warning label on two of President Trump’s tweets concerning nationwide mail-in balloting on Tuesday.

However, Roth’s own barrage of anti-Trump, politically charged tweets seemingly calls into question whether he should be creating guidelines for the president and other Twitter users, especially when Twitter is under fire for its alleged left-wing bias.

Commentators, meanwhile, have argued that Trump’s tweets on the risks of mail-in voting were not actually misleading, and the president accused Twitter of seeking to “interfere” in the upcoming election under the guise of a supposedly neutral “fact-checking” policy. Experts have said that a “genuine absentee ballot fraud scandal” is currently underway in a New Jersey city council election, for example.

Roth has previously referred to Trump and his team as “ACTUAL NAZIS,” mocked Trump supporters by saying that “we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason,” and called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a “personality-free bag of farts.” Last August, Twitter suspended McConnell’s Twitter account, prompting the GOP to threaten to cut off advertising on the site until Twitter relented. – READ MORE

