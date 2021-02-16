Twitter Confirms Ban On Trump Permanent, Even If He Runs In 2024

Twitter confirmed Wednesday that former President Donald Trump will always be banned from their platform, even if run decides to run for office again in 2024.

“As for Trump returning to Twitter one day, the company’s CFO Ned Segal made it clear Wednesday that’s not an option,” reported CNBC. “Segal told CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box‘ Wednesday that Trump would never be allowed to return to the site, even if he decides to run for office again.”

This means we could potentially have a president that is barred from the vital platform, underscoring Big Tech’s power. Notably, Trump was banned from the platform on Jan. 8, which meant he was unable to post for nearly two weeks while serving in the White House.

In a statement issued concerning Trump’s ban, Twitter said they made the move “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” – READ MORE

