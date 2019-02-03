Twice-Deported Child Sex Offender Busted 375 Miles from Texas Border

A Texas Constable’s Office Deputy Apprehended A Twice-deported Child Sex Offender After The Criminal Alien Allegedly Attempted To Avoid Detection By Using A Fake Identity. The Mexican National Has Multiple Convictions In California For Sex Offenses Against Children — Some Under The Age Of 14.

A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputy patrolling on Interstate 69 northeast of Houston conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of a twice-deported Mexican national. Officials stated that the criminal alien attempted to use a fake identity to avoid being identified as an a convicted sex offender, according to a Facebook post by the constabulary.

The Mexican national initially identified himself as Jose Ramirez, officials stated. The deputy conducted a records check utilizing a fingerprint scanner and determined the man’s identity as 50-year-old Marvin Yovani Mejia Ramos.

Records indicated that a California court convicted Mejia Ramos for Lewd Acts with a Child Under the Age of 14 and Sexual Assault of a Child. The court sentenced the migrant to two years and six years respectively on the two charges. He also served eight years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child following a conviction in Lancaster, California, the constable reported. Additionally, he served six years in a California prison for Perjury after being convicted by a court in Los Angeles.

“Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally. Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice,” Constable Kenneth Hayden stated in the Facebook post. – READ MORE