TV stars Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne married on orders from ‘cult’ leader Keith Raniere, source says

A raft of lurid details emerged when “Smallville” star Allison Mack was arrested and charged with sex trafficking last month on allegations she was acting as “slave master” in a secret sex cult.

Among them was the shocking revelation that Mack is married to “Battlestar Galactica’s” actress Nicki Clyne, and Fox News has learned their union was set up by their alleged cult leader, Keith Raniere.

Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on the CW series “Smallville” for 10 years, and “Battlestar Galactica’s” Clyne gave up their careers in order to join the upstate New York-based, self-help organization NXIVM led by controversial co-founder Raniere.

“They were told to get married by Raniere and they jumped right into it,” Frank Parlato, NXIVM’s former publicist, told Fox News. “To them it was all for the greater good of the mission.”

Other sources told Fox News that the two actresses participated in shocking rituals as part of a secret society within NXIVM called “DOS” — branding their “slaves,” forcing women to have sex with Raniere, and carrying out various forms of public humiliation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1