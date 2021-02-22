‘Turned On The Spigot For Illegal Immigration:’ Former CBP Commissioner On Biden’s Immigration Plans

Mark Morgan, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about President Joe Biden’s push to grant a pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants, his immigration policy suggestions and more.

Biden and other Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for the nearly 11 million illegal immigrants living in the United States. During a CNN town hall earlier this week, Biden reiterated his plans.

Joe Biden says that a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants would be essential in any immigration bill pic.twitter.com/VHkF0SVmQv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

“It’s much more than what he’s trying to do with amnesty,” Morgan said. “He’s ended – the remain in Mexico that really was instrumental in ending ‘catch and release.’ He wants to give free health care, expand . He ended the Asylum Cooperation Agreement with the Northern Triangle countries.”

“It’s not just one thing. It’s a series of things,” he said. Morgan also discussed a new bipartisan bill, the Dream Act of 2021, introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin. “Whenever we’re talking about how to address this crisis, we first have to talk about what are we going to do then in the future,” he said. “I hope that in the legislation, it tries to address the mess that we have again that’s been created over decades but then stops the bleeding that’s happening right now.” “The Biden administration has again turned on the spigot for illegal immigration.”

