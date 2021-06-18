Tucker Carlson claims FBI agents ‘almost certainly’ helped plot the Jan. 6 Capitol siege

In an explosive segment on Fox News Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson alleged that federal law enforcement agents may have been responsible, at least in part, for organizing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a fact which, if true, raises serious questions about the federal government’s response to the events that day.

At the outset of his monologue, Carlson bluntly asked, “Speaking of January 6th, why are there still so many things, basic factual matters, we don’t know about that day?”

“Why is the Biden administration preventing us from knowing? Why is the administration hiding more than 10,000 hours of surveillance tape from the U.S. Capitol? What could possibly be the reason for that?” he continued. “We need to get to the bottom of it. They could release those tapes today, but they’re not. Why?”

Then Carlson, using reporting from Revolver.news, a right-wing media outlet, alluded to the presence of several so-called “unindicted co-conspirators” in Justice Department charging documents. These individuals, often identified as “Person One,” “Person Two,” and so on, seemed to play a significant role in the orchestration of the attacks that day, but have not been charged with any crimes.

As it relates to these individuals — of whom Revolver reports “upwards of 20” — Carlson asserted: “The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents. And those two are not alone.”- READ MORE

