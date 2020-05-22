“Trust Is Being Undermined” – Harvard Medical School Prof Questions Fauci’s “Shading” Vaccine Results

Former Harvard Medical School professor and founder of the university’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments, William Haseltine dared to speak out today about the high level of bullshit and damage that is being done to “trust” in “scientists” and even dared to break the one holy writ that shall go un-mentioned, throwing some shade a Dr.Fauci.

Reflecting on Moderna’s press release this week (which was immediately followed by massive equity raises across numerous biotech firms and upgrades from the underwriters, surprise), Haseltine said:

“If a CFO had tried to get away with such an opaque and data-less statement it would have bee treated with derision and possibly an investigation.”

The CNBC anchor desperately tried to guilt him into the official narrative of clinging to any hope as long as it lifts stocks – no matter its utter bullshittiness – but Haseltine destroyed her naive party line:

“we all know its an emergency, and in an emergency it’s even more important to be clear on what you know and what you do not know.”

Moderna did not follow the process:

“you don’t know what happened, we don’t know what happened, there is no data.”

But, but, but… the CNBC anchorette blubbered, “are you questioning Dr. Fauci who also said that this was encouraging news?”

“Whether shaded what should should have been done, I think is an important question. He’s obviously under enormous pressure for positive results but it was not the right thing to do if you can’t see the data.”

The full interview below is a must-watch by all who care about their freedom being controlled by a narrative directed by fearmongering elites in the name of “science” when the “science” is a) being ignored, b) being bastardized to meet a political need, c) being treated as if handed down on high from the man himself, or d) being manipulated explicitly. – READ MORE

