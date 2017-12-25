Trump’s rails against ‘fake news,’ thanks veterans during busy Christmas Eve

President Trump boasted Sunday that his party’s base is “big” and “strong,” despite the “fake news” refusing to acknowledge such support — part of a busy Christmas Eve that included a teleconference with U.S. military leaders abroad, tracking Santa Claus on NORAD and playing a round of golf.

“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is,” Trump tweeted, two days after signing a tax reform bill for his first major legislative victory. “They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well – nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He later tweeted: “The Tax Cut/Reform Bill, including Massive Alaska Drilling and the Repeal of the highly unpopular Individual Mandate, brought it all together as to what an incredible year we had. Don’t let the Fake News convince you otherwise…and our insider Polls are strong!”

Trump also left his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach for a round of golf, for the second straight day, at the nearby Trump International Golf Club, before tweeting again about fake news. – READ MORE

