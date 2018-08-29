Trump: White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving

WASHINGTON – White House counsel Don McGahn, who had extraordinary access to President Donald Trump during some of his most controversial dealings and decisions, plans to leave his post this fall, according to Axios.

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Axios reported Wednesday that McGahn’s departure is set to happen after the Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court or after the November midterms. – READ MORE

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz suspects special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of federal prosecutors is preparing to subpoena President Trump.

“I do. I think they’re gearing up for what will be a difficult legal battle,” Dershowitz, a fierce critic of Mueller’s federal Russia investigation, said during an interview Tuesday with CNN.

Dershowitz’s comments follow a CNN report Monday in which Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lead personal attorney, said he hasn’t heard from Mueller’s office in nearly three weeks as the two sides negotiate terms for a possible presidential voluntary interview as part of the ongoing Russia probe.

Dershowitz was asked Tuesday whether the radio silence could indicate Mueller’s team may be considering another means of obtaining Trump’s testimony.

“I suspect they have come to the same conclusion I came to several weeks ago that the tactic of the Trump team — I have no inside information on this — but the tactic of the Trump team is to make the Mueller team an offer they can’t accept so that in the end there will be no sit-down and the Trump team can say, ‘Look, we made them an offer. It’s their fault. They didn’t accept it,'” Dershowitz said.- READ MORE