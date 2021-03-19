TRUMP WAS RIGHT: CNN Ratings ‘Going Down the Tubes’ Without Him

Liberal network has lost almost a million viewers on average since Biden’s inauguration

Back in 2017, then-president Donald Trump predicted that “all forms of media will tank” as soon as he left office because “without me, their ratings are going down the tubes.”

As per usual, Trump was right. He was right about Anthony Weiner. He was right about Rand Paul. He was right about the Middle East. It should come as no surprise that he was right about the media.

The Biden era has been a disaster for mainstream journalists. Bloomberg News and HuffPost announced massive layoffs in the weeks after Joe Biden was inaugurated. Professional fact-checkers are struggling to come up with new ways to euphemize Biden’s lies beyond “slips” and “flubs.”

When it comes to ratings, CNN in particular has suffered in Trump’s absence. After going out of its way to promote Trump’s candidacy during the GOP primary in 2016, the “news” network became the country’s preeminent purveyor of expert analysis of the similarities between Trump and Adolf Hitler.

Since Trump left office, CNN has lost about a million viewers per night on average and has suffered a 47 percent decline in the coveted 24-54 age group since November 2020, the Daily Mail reported. After averaging 2.5 million primetime viewers per night between Election Day and Biden’s inauguration on January 20, the network has since averaged just 1.6 million primetime viewers.- READ MORE

