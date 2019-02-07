Trump Was Like Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde In State Of The Union Speech, Says Chuck Schumer

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York compared President Donald Trump to “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday following the State of the Union address.

Co-host John Berman challenged Schumer to say something positive about the president’s speech and Schumer described it as being all over the map.

“Well, I would — there’s very little nice to say about it in the — it’s sort of like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” he replied. “And he — the excitement, enthusiasm was all in the Mr. Hyde parts. I think Stacey Abrams showed the president what real leadership was last night. She was thoughtful. She was caring. She talked about her family and the American dream is fading out of reach for too many American families. And the president was political, divisive, calculating, even nasty at times.”

After Schumer criticized Trump’s speech, he said congressional Democrats still want to work with the president to achieve bipartisan reform.

“In the areas where he tried to reach out, you know, drug prices, transportation, infrastructure, there was no meat. There was no enthusiasm. All the enthusiasm was for the divisive parts like immigration, abortion, things like that,” he said.

“So it was not a good speech. The president’s hurting,” the Senate minority leader continued. “He knows he’s hurting, but he doesn’t seem able to dig himself out of the hole and give a truly bipartisan speech and start working with us. We want to work with him.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation