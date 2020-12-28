Trump Warns He Will ‘Never Forget’ Republicans Who Did Not Support His Effort To Overturn the Election

President Donald Trump is continuing to rip into Congressional Republicans who he feels are not adequately supporting him in his bid to overturn the results of the presidential election.

On Thursday, Trump wrote, “I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election.”

He added, “Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats. I will NEVER FORGET!”

Ahead of the November 3 elections, the non-partisan Cook Political Report rated seven Republican-held Senate seats as toss-ups. Democrats were initially bullish about their chances of winning the Senate. – READ MORE

