Trump: US to take action against China over Hong Kong this week

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was working on a strong response to China’s planned national security legislation for Hong Kong and it would be announced before the end of the week

China’s parliament is expected to approve a proposed security law that would reduce Hong Kong’s separate legal status on Thursday, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under U.S. law.

At a White House news briefing, Trump was asked if he planned sanctions against China over Hong Kong and if he intended to put restrictions on visas for students and researchers from China.

“We’re doing something now. I think you’ll find it very interesting … I’ll be talking about it over the next couple of days,” he replied.

Pressed if this would include sanctions, he said: “No it’s something you’re going to be hearing about … before the end of the week, very powerfully I think.”

Trump did not elaborate, but earlier White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said he was displeased by the proposed security law and found it “hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over.”

Asked if this might mean an end to special economic treatment Washington affords to Hong Kong that has enabled it to maintain its position as a global financial center, McEnany said she had nothing to announce as to the precise response. – READ MORE