Trump Urges Hillary To Enter Presidential Race

President Trump is backing a high-profile Democrat to run for president: Hillary Clinton. But he’s got one condition.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!” Trump wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, has been rising steadily in the polls. In three out of four recent polls, she took the top spot. Warren got 27% support in a new IBD/TIPP poll, 1 point ahead of Biden. She pulled 26% support in an Economist/YouGov survey last week, topping the former vice president by 4 points. And she got 28% in a Monmouth University poll, beating Biden at 25%.

Biden is also falling behind in fundraising. His campaign pulled in $15.2 million in the third quarter, while Sen. Bernie Sanders collected $25.3 million and Warren $24.6 million.