Trump Turns on FBI Director Following Release of Russia Probe Report

Following release of a report that largely debunked allegations from President Donald Trump and other Republicans that the FBI was politically biased when it set out to investigate his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has lashed out at his “current FBI director” and expressed concern that Christopher Wray would “never able to fix” the agency he runs.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, the President said both men seem to be reading different reports from the Department of Justice’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz.

I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

….in a very long time. The FBI has had some dark day in its past, but nothing like this. This was VERY SERIOUS MISCONDUCT ON THE PART OF THE FBI.” @brithume @BretBaier Are you listening Comey, McCabe, lovers Lisa & Peter, the beautiful Ohr family, Brennan, Clapper & many more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Observers said the outburst would lend credence to the idea that Wray has lost the president’s support. Wray, a Trump appointee, took over the agency in August 2017, replacing Andrew McCabe, who had been leading the bureau in an acting capacity after Trump fired James Comey. – READ MORE