Trump Turns on FBI Director Following Release of Russia Probe Report

Share:

Following release of a report that largely debunked allegations from President Donald Trump and other Republicans that the FBI was politically biased when it set out to investigate his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has lashed out at his “current FBI director” and expressed concern that Christopher Wray would “never able to fix” the agency he runs.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, the President said both men seem to be reading different reports from the Department of Justice’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz.

Observers said the outburst would lend credence to the idea that Wray has lost the president’s support. Wray, a Trump appointee, took over the agency in August 2017, replacing Andrew McCabe, who had been leading the bureau in an acting capacity after Trump fired James Comey. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply