Trump Trolls Schumer on Twitter, Brings Up Anti-Illegal Immigration Quote from 2009

In a tweet on Wednesday, President Donald Trump highlighted that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer espoused positions on illegal immigration very similar to his own not too long ago.

Trump quoted Schumer from a 2009 speech he gave at Georgetown University Law School.

“People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the U.S. legally,” Schumer said.

“People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the U.S. legally.” Chuck Schumer in 2009, before he went left and haywire! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Schumer’s comments came not long after a failed bi-partisan push to reform the nation’s immigration system in 2007. – READ MORE

To attack the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) brought legal experts to a press conference on Tuesday in order to discredit the process. What Schumer did not mention is that all of his “experts” came from organizations with financial ties to liberal megadonor George Soros.

Schumer introduced three names: Kristine Lucius of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Daniel Goldberg of the Alliance for Justice, and Elliot Mincberg of the People for the American Way.

George Soros’s left-wing funding front, Open Society Foundations (OSF), has financial ties to all three organizations. – READ MORE