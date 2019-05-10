Trump To Nominate Patrick Shanahan For Defense Secretary

President Donald Trump will nominate acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to officially take over the top spot at the Department of Defense, The White House confirmed Thursday.

“Based upon his outstanding service to the Country and his demonstrated ability, President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the Secretary of Defense,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a tweet.

“Acting Secretary Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job,” Sanders continued.View image on Twitter

President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan as Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/RaOXb09qMr — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 9, 2019

“I am honored by today’s announcement of President Trump’s intent to nominate,” Shanahan said in a statement Thursday. “If confirmed by the Senate, I will continue the aggressive implementation of our National Defense Strategy.”

“I remain committed to modernizing the force so our remarkable Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines have everything they need to keep our military lethal and our country safe,” he continued.

In late December, Trump announced Shanahan would replace James Mattis, as the acting Secretary of Defense. Shanahan worked for Boeing for over three decades. He was appointed the 33rd Deputy Secretary of Defense on July 19, 2017.

Shanahan will now face Senate confirmation.

