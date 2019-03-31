Trump To Move Navy Seal Accused Of War Crimes To Somewhere Less ‘Restrictive’

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that a Navy Seal being held as he awaits trial for war crimes will be moved to “less restrictive confinement” after pressure from Republicans.

“In honor of his past service to our Country, Navy Seal #EddieGallagher will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court. Process should move quickly!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s words come amid pressure from Republican representatives to grant Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher better treatment.

Gallagher is being held for premeditated murder and aggravated assault against an ISIS prisoner and civilians, and spent the past six months on the Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California as he awaits his war crimes trial to begin. Reports have recently suggested Gallagher has restricted access to food, his legal team and medical care, according to Fox News.

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and 17 other Republicans brought Gallagher’s treatment to the attention of the secretary of the Navy through a letter.

“We have received reports that Chief Gallagher’s access to counsel and access to food and medical care may have been restricted,” the letter said. “As a result, we respectfully request that you review the Navy policies governing pretrial confinement for Chief Gallagher and other service members to ensure compliance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

Republican South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, one of those behind the letter, told “Fox and Friends” on Friday that Gallagher’s treatment was beneath the dignity of a Navy Seal, and that “they’ve got him in with rapists, they’ve got him in with pedophiles.”

“This man spent 20 years of his life, he spent 15 of it as a SEAL, he volunteered to serve this country overseas not once, not twice, but eight times and the least they can do is have him in confinement if they need be and let him have … medical treatment, let him get his proper legal defense team together,” Norman said.

