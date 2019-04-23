Trump To Meet With Queen Elizabeth II, PM May And President Macron

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May during his first state visit to the United Kingdom from June 3 to June 5.

Trump will travel to France June 6 for the 75th anniversary of D-Day and will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a White House statement cited by NBC News.

Buckingham Palace announced Trump’s state visit Tuesday after a “working visit” to the country in July. May met with Trump in the U.S. in January 2018 and invited him for a state visit that was downgraded to a working visit after U.K. lawmakers’ outcry. Trump became the 11th U.S. president to meet Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom during the visit.

The trip “will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” the White House said in a statement.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave protesters permission during Trump’s summer visit to fly a giant “Trump baby” blimp over the city when the president visits. In addition, the mayor of central U.K. city Sheffield symbolically banned Trump, even though the spot was not on Trump’s itinerary.

First lady Melania Trump will travel with the president to both the United Kingdom and France, according to NBC News.

“While in France, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to reinforce continued close cooperation on our shared economic and security interests,” the White House said in a statement.

