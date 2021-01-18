Trump To Leave For Florida Before Inauguration, Report Says

President Donald Trump plans to leave Washington, D.C. on the morning of the inauguration and head to Florida, two anonymous sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

He will relocate to his private club, Mar-A-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida before the start of the inauguration, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC. The inauguration is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m., in which President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the commander-in-chief.

Those working closely alongside Trump have said that he may depart Washington, D.C. to Florida as early as Tuesday, the day before the inauguration, sources told NBC.

President Trump will possibly address the nation for the last time as president from Joint Base Andrews, sources told NBC. However, these plans have not been officially announced or confirmed.

This is the first time in recent history that a president will not attend the President-elect’s inauguration which has not happened since 1869, according to USA Today. Biden had previously said at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware that it was a ‘good thing’ that Trump is not attending the inauguration due to the rioting on Capitol Hill on Jan 6., according to CNN. However, Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend the inauguration, NBC confirmed.